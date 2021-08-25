Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNTX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $368.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of -1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

