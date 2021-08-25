Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 297 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 293,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,190 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WH. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.18.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

