Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in DexCom by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in DexCom by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after buying an additional 451,362 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $91,730,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after buying an additional 232,083 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

DXCM stock opened at $515.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $463.48. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 174.40, a PEG ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $527.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,951 shares of company stock valued at $31,614,157. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

