Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 412 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,092 shares of company stock worth $2,596,719 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME opened at $200.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.05.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.