Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Humana by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after acquiring an additional 99,832 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,294,000 after acquiring an additional 46,973 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in Humana by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. increased their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.65.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $412.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $438.09. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.