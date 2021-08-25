Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,648 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Teradata by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

NYSE:TDC opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.52.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

