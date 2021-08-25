Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO stock opened at $193.53 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

