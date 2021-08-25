Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,079 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,990 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in BHP Group by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 696 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in BHP Group by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 4.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,133.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.94%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.