Opaleye Management Inc. Buys 52,500 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $443,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 26,000 shares of Harrow Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $222,820.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,206 shares of Harrow Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $69,965.60.

On Monday, July 19th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 5,869 shares of Harrow Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $40,906.93.

On Thursday, June 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 11,262 shares of Harrow Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $93,699.84.

Harrow Health stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $256.57 million, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 11.00.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Harrow Health had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,578,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 2,047.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,956 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 4.2% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 65,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HROW shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

