Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

NASDAQ ONDS opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $267.75 million and a PE ratio of -10.23. Ondas has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ondas will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ondas news, Director Derek Reisfield bought 5,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $244,771.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the first quarter worth about $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the first quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ondas by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ondas by 5,989.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 137,989 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

