ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $201.20 million-$204.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.22 million.ON24 also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.29.

NYSE ONTF traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.95. 71,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,064. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40. ON24 has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry Zwarenstein purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $511,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharat Sharan purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $519,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,436 shares of company stock worth $1,507,251 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

