Omni Tops One Day Trading Volume of $195.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $4.06 or 0.00008285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $195.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.65 or 0.00362478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,256 coins and its circulating supply is 562,940 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

