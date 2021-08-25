OLO (NYSE:OLO) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.90 and last traded at $41.71. 10,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 569,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get OLO alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.