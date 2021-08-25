Oikos (OKS) Price Hits $0.0128

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Oikos has a market cap of $2.26 million and $25,226.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oikos has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00053700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00127453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00157398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,877.91 or 1.00127454 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.17 or 0.01028706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.83 or 0.06493465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 185,941,220 coins and its circulating supply is 175,939,207 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

