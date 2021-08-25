Nwam LLC Sells 896 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,781 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Comcast by 1,318.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Comcast by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 283.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $257,962,000 after buying an additional 3,524,036 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 103.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 2,766,717 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.