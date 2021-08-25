Nwam LLC Reduces Stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Heritage Financial worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $93,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HFWA stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $895.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

