Nwam LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

SHY opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $86.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

