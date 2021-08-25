Nwam LLC Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,273,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,114,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,235,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,877,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,475,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $28.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94.

