Nwam LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 116,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 188.9% during the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 148,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 96,851 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 57,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,195,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,800,000 after acquiring an additional 266,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FALN opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $30.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.