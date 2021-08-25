Nwam LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 295.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Airbnb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Airbnb by 50.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $161.42 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.08. The stock has a market cap of $101.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $575,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 361,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,000,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $2,900,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,603,813 shares of company stock worth $523,775,180. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.06.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

