Nwam LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,105,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,187,000 after acquiring an additional 494,357 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,600.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 377,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,479,000 after purchasing an additional 375,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after purchasing an additional 363,302 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $172.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.13 and a 52-week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

