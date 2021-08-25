Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $30.88. 4,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,802. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -13.36.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $223,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $750,729 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $72,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

