Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will post sales of $9.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Nurix Therapeutics reported sales of $4.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $37.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.10 million to $51.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $55.51 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $68.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $220,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $750,729. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NRIX traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $31.14. 224,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.92. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $52.38.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Earnings History and Estimates for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

