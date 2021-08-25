Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus raised their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor stock opened at $123.25 on Monday. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 2,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.