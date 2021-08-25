Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Senior Officer Sells C$196,060.00 in Stock

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Senior Officer Ronan Joseph Sabo-Walsh sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total value of C$196,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,369.13.

Ronan Joseph Sabo-Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Ronan Joseph Sabo-Walsh sold 150,000 shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$303,105.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at C$2.38 on Wednesday. Novo Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.38.

Separately, Pi Financial raised Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$3.05 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V)

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

