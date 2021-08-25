NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 19,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26.

NovelStem International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSTM)

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd.

