Novartis Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,082 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 259% compared to the typical volume of 1,137 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,642 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 557,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Novartis by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $92.15 on Wednesday. Novartis has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $206.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

