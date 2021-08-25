NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) VP Sells $127,540.00 in Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NWE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,696. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.14. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at $8,166,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,897,000 after purchasing an additional 413,131 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

