Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.01.

NWBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,980. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

