Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.81, but opened at $33.70. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nordstrom shares last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 757,597 shares.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.07.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

