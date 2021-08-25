Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JWN opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.52.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordstrom stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.41% of Nordstrom worth $81,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.07.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

