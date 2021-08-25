Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
JWN opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.52.
In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages recently commented on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.07.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
Featured Story: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.