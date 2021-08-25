Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Hits New 52-Week High at $232.00

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $232.00 and last traded at $230.58, with a volume of 207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.26.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.75.

The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.85.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,416,000 after buying an additional 57,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nordson by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,702,000 after buying an additional 112,705 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,811,000 after buying an additional 173,820 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Nordson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,973,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after purchasing an additional 459,332 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

