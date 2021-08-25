Nord Finance (NORD) Reaches One Day Volume of $488,404.00

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $488,404.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00004839 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,197,044 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

