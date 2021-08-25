Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOMD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

