NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives $26.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th.
In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,146 shares of company stock worth $741,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
NI stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. 16,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,170. NiSource has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.
NiSource Company Profile
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
