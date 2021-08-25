NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives $26.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,146 shares of company stock worth $741,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NiSource by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 76,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in NiSource by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

NI stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. 16,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,170. NiSource has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

