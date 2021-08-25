NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,898 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.6% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 150.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 46.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,383 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,354,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.99. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

