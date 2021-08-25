Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Trading Down 21.8%

Shares of Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) dropped 21.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nicox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Nicox alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Nicox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.