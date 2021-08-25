NFTLootBox (LOOT) Market Cap Achieves $1.26 Million

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for about $55.95 or 0.00117207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 59.3% against the U.S. dollar. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $185,309.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00123892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00156178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,799.86 or 1.00124631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $474.57 or 0.00994059 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.04 or 0.06707204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

