Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Given New C$13.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NXR.UN stock opened at C$2.09 on Tuesday. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$1.09 and a 1 year high of C$2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

