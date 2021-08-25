NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.06 and last traded at $84.07. 434,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,030,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.28.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.78. The company has a market capitalization of $165.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

