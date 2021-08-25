NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings. NexPoint Real Estate Finance posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 103.79% and a return on equity of 13.96%.

NREF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NREF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,344. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $116.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1,072.05, a current ratio of 1,072.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.38%.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.