New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 194,703 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194,703 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Brown & Brown worth $35,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRO opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.15. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

