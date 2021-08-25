New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,559 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of The Williams Companies worth $37,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,980 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 313.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,675 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,963,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 392,677.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,013,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,007,000 after buying an additional 1,013,109 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

