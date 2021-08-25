New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Generac were worth $36,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Generac by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 10,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Generac by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.19.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $418.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $416.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $457.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

