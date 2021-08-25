New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $33.62 Million Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 366,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94,146 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $33,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRLB opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.22. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. Equities analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PRLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

