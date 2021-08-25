New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in senior housing properties across the United States. It operates in two reportable segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. The Company’s managed portfolio includes assisted living, memory care and independent living properties. Its triple net lease portfolio includes assisted living, memory care, independent living and continuing care retirement communities. New Senior Investment Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.37.

Shares of NYSE:SNR opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $711.17 million, a P/E ratio of -24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.06. New Senior Investment Group has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Senior Investment Group by 621.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group, Inc provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Senior Investment Group (SNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.