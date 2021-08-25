New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
New Residential Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 74.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE NRZ opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Residential Investment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800,566 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of New Residential Investment worth $29,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.
NRZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.
New Residential Investment Company Profile
New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.
