New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

New Residential Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 74.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Residential Investment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800,566 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of New Residential Investment worth $29,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

