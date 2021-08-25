Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Cap Tops $473.21 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $473.21 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00053973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00128457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00157161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,785.97 or 1.00220570 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.53 or 0.01030298 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.09 or 0.06551313 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 473,956,199 coins and its circulating supply is 473,955,618 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

