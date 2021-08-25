NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) PT Raised to $29.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTST. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.
Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -2,577.00. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 260.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 89.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 33.2% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,608,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,220,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 121.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,436,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,126,000 after acquiring an additional 788,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
