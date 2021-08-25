NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) PT Raised to $29.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTST. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -2,577.00. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 260.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 89.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 33.2% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,608,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,220,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 121.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,436,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,126,000 after acquiring an additional 788,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

