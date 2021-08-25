NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.140-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,199. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

